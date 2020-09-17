Hollywood actor and stuntman Tony Todd had a very valuable piece of sports memorabilia and had forgotten that he even owned it. Just months after 'The Last Dance' documentary series aired, Todd recently remembered that he had a baseball bat autographed by Michael Jordan in the trunk of his 1966 Pontiac LeMans.

In an interview with USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Todd revealed that the autographed bat had been sitting in the car trunk for 13 years and he never took it out. Todd doesn't have any idea what the bat is worth, but he'll get an idea this coming Saturday when the bat is auctioned off.

The bat was used in a 1994 Arizona Fall League game when Jordan was playing for the Scottsdale Scorpions. At that time, Jordan had retired from the NBA so that he could pursue his baseball dreams.

Todd told Nightengale that he didn't even remember he had the bat until someone asked about it when 'The Last Dance' was airing back in June.

"My God, I had totally forgotten I had the M.J. bat to be honest," Todd told USA Today Sports. "When the guy mentioned it, I sprinted through the house like Carl Lewis."

"I'm not in desperate need to sell it, and I don't want to give it away, but there can't be that many Jordan bats signed."

Todd was in Phoenix for a charity event when he ended up attending a Scottsdale Scorpions game and got to meet Jordan following the game. Jordan signed the bat and they took a photo together to commemorate the occasion.

Todd does have other autographed bats from the likes of Ken Griffey Jr., Sammy Sosa, and Pete Rose, but they weren't sitting in the trunk of his car.