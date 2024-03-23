Halftime Report

The last time the Warriors and the Pacers met, the contest was decided by 22 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 67-66, the Warriors have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 37-32 in no time. On the other hand, the Pacers will have to make due with a 39-32 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Indiana 39-31, Golden State 36-32

What to Know

The Pacers and the Warriors are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center. After the pair made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Pacers entered their matchup on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on Detroit with a sharp 122-103 victory. The Pacers pushed the score to 98-78 by the end of the third, a deficit the Pistons cut but never quite recovered from.

The Pacers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Pascal Siakam led the charge by scoring 25 points along with eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tyrese Haliburton, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, a well-balanced attack led the Warriors over the Grizzlies in every quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Golden State blew past the Grizzlies 137-116. With that win, the Warriors brought their scoring average up to 118.6 points per game.

The Warriors' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Andrew Wiggins, who shot 4-for-6 from deep and dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Wiggins didn't help the Warriors' cause all that much against the Knicks on Monday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Jonathan Kuminga, who scored 26 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Indiana pushed their record up to 39-31 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Golden State, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 36-32.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 122.8 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 118.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Pacers suffered a grim 131-109 defeat to the Warriors in their previous matchup back in February. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Warriors' Stephen Curry, who went 11 for 16 from beyond the arc en route to 42 points and 2 assists. Now that the Pacers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Golden State is a 5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 240 points.

Series History

Golden State and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.