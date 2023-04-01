Who's Playing

Dallas @ Miami

Current Records: Dallas 37-40; Miami 40-37

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Dallas Mavericks will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET April 1 at Miami-Dade Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Miami came up short against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, falling 101-92. A silver lining for the Heat was the play of point guard Gabe Vincent, who had 21 points. Vincent hadn't helped his team much against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, falling 116-108. Small forward Reggie Bullock had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Now might not be the best time to take Miami against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The losses put Miami at 40-37 and the Mavericks at 37-40. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat enter the matchup with only 18.4 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. But Dallas ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 22.1 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $82.76

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won ten out of their last 15 games against Dallas.