Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Miami

Current Records: San Antonio 7-18; Miami 12-14

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a matchup against the Miami Heat since Jan. 19 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Spurs will take on Miami on the road at 5 p.m. ET at FTX Arena. If the contest is anything like the Heat's 133-129 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

San Antonio was able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday, winning 118-109. San Antonio relied on the efforts of point guard Tre Jones, who had 26 points and five assists, and small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 32 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Miami didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 115-110 victory. Small forward Jimmy Butler continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 26 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds.

Their wins bumped San Antonio to 7-18 and the Heat to 12-14. Allowing an average of 120.80 points per game, the Spurs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -116

Series History

Miami and San Antonio both have seven wins in their last 14 games.