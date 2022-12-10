Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Miami
Current Records: San Antonio 7-18; Miami 12-14
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a matchup against the Miami Heat since Jan. 19 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Spurs will take on Miami on the road at 5 p.m. ET at FTX Arena. If the contest is anything like the Heat's 133-129 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
San Antonio was able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday, winning 118-109. San Antonio relied on the efforts of point guard Tre Jones, who had 26 points and five assists, and small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 32 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, Miami didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 115-110 victory. Small forward Jimmy Butler continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 26 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds.
Their wins bumped San Antonio to 7-18 and the Heat to 12-14. Allowing an average of 120.80 points per game, the Spurs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Heat are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -116
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami and San Antonio both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Miami 133 vs. San Antonio 129
- Feb 03, 2022 - Miami 112 vs. San Antonio 95
- Apr 28, 2021 - Miami 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Apr 21, 2021 - Miami 107 vs. San Antonio 87
- Jan 19, 2020 - San Antonio 107 vs. Miami 102
- Jan 15, 2020 - Miami 106 vs. San Antonio 100
- Mar 20, 2019 - Miami 110 vs. San Antonio 105
- Nov 07, 2018 - Miami 95 vs. San Antonio 88
- Dec 06, 2017 - San Antonio 117 vs. Miami 105
- Oct 25, 2017 - San Antonio 117 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 14, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Miami 90
- Oct 30, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Miami 99
- Mar 23, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Miami 88
- Feb 09, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Miami 101