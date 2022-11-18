Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Cleveland
Current Records: Charlotte 4-12; Cleveland 8-6
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to defend their home court Friday against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Cavaliers received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 113-98 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Cleveland's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Darius Garland, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and eight assists, and power forward Evan Mobley, who had 20 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Charlotte and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Hornets falling 125-113 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Charlotte got a solid performance out of point guard LaMelo Ball, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points and six dimes.
Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
Cleveland is now 8-6 while Charlotte sits at 4-12. The Cavaliers are 1-4 after losses this year, the Hornets 3-8.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 12 out of their last 24 games against Charlotte.
