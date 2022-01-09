Through 3 Quarters

The Boston Celtics were expected to win this one, and they are just one quarter away from fulfilling that expectation. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the New York Knicks as the Celtics lead 76-60.

Boston has been riding high on the performance of shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who has almost dropped a triple-double on 16 points, 11 dimes, and nine boards. New York has been led by shooting guard Immanuel Quickley, who so far has 18 points and four assists.

This is the least points New York has had yet this year going into the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

New York @ Boston

Current Records: New York 19-20; Boston 18-21

What to Know

The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New York and the Boston Celtics will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at TD Garden. The Knicks will be strutting in after a win while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New York is hoping for another victory. They had just enough and edged out Boston 108-105. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 63-47 deficit. Shooting guard Evan Fournier gave his former team something to remember him by as he shot 10-for-14 from downtown and finished with 41 points and eight rebounds for New York.

The Knicks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic Nov. 17 easily too and instead slipped up with a 104-98. In other words, don't count the Celtics out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $76.57

Odds

The Celtics are a big 8-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 17 out of their last 25 games against New York.

Injury Report for Boston

Brodric Thomas: Out (Back)

Payton Pritchard: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for New York