Halftime Report

The 76ers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 73-44.

The 76ers entered the contest having won five straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it six, or will the Hornets step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Philadelphia 17-7, Charlotte 7-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 16th at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the 76ers will skip in buoyed by five consecutive wins.

The Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 112-107 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans. The Hornets have not had much luck with the Pelicans recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Terry Rozier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 30 points along with six assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the 76ers entered their matchup on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on Detroit with a sharp 124-92 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 61-39.

It was another big night for Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 13 rebounds. The matchup was his tenth in a row with at least 30 points.

Charlotte has not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-16 record this season. As for Philadelphia, they pushed their record up to 17-7 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hornets were dealt a punishing 121-82 loss at the hands of the 76ers in their previous matchup back in March. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 13 rebounds. Now that the Hornets know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 11.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.

Injury Report for the Hornets

Gordon Hayward: out (Illness)

Cody Martin: out (Knee)

Frank Ntilikina: out (Lower Leg)

PJ Washington: out (Shoulder)

LaMelo Ball: out (Ankle)

Mark Williams: out (Back)

Injury Report for the 76ers