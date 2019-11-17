How to watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: Memphis 5-7; Denver 8-3

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.75 points per matchup. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. Memphis has kept their last three contests to within four points, so Denver should be prepared for a fight.

The Grizzlies escaped with a win last week against the Utah Jazz by the margin of a single free throw last week, 107-106. Memphis' PG Ja Morant filled up the stat sheet. He had 25 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Denver was able to grind out a solid win over the Brooklyn Nets last Thursday, winning 101-93.

Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Memphis to 5-7 and Denver to 8-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Grizzlies and the Nuggets clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Memphis have won eight out of their last 14 games against Denver.