How to watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Denver (away)
Current Records: Memphis 5-7; Denver 8-3
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.75 points per matchup. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. Memphis has kept their last three contests to within four points, so Denver should be prepared for a fight.
The Grizzlies escaped with a win last week against the Utah Jazz by the margin of a single free throw last week, 107-106. Memphis' PG Ja Morant filled up the stat sheet. He had 25 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Denver was able to grind out a solid win over the Brooklyn Nets last Thursday, winning 101-93.
Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Memphis to 5-7 and Denver to 8-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Grizzlies and the Nuggets clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
Series History
Memphis have won eight out of their last 14 games against Denver.
- Jan 28, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 10, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 07, 2018 - Memphis 89 vs. Denver 87
- Mar 17, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Denver 94
- Mar 02, 2018 - Denver 108 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 12, 2018 - Denver 87 vs. Memphis 78
- Nov 24, 2017 - Denver 104 vs. Memphis 92
- Feb 26, 2017 - Memphis 105 vs. Denver 98
- Feb 01, 2017 - Memphis 119 vs. Denver 99
- Nov 08, 2016 - Memphis 108 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 30, 2016 - Denver 109 vs. Memphis 105
- Feb 29, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Denver 96
- Jan 21, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 08, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Denver 84
