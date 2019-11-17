How to watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: Memphis 5-7; Denver 8-3

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.75 points per matchup. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. Memphis has kept their last three contests to within four points, so Denver should be prepared for a fight.

The Grizzlies escaped with a win last week against the Utah Jazz by the margin of a single free throw last week, 107-106. Memphis' PG Ja Morant filled up the stat sheet. He had 25 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Denver was able to grind out a solid win over the Brooklyn Nets last Thursday, winning 101-93.

Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Memphis to 5-7 and Denver to 8-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Grizzlies and the Nuggets clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Memphis have won eight out of their last 14 games against Denver.

  • Jan 28, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Memphis 92
  • Dec 10, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Memphis 99
  • Nov 07, 2018 - Memphis 89 vs. Denver 87
  • Mar 17, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Denver 94
  • Mar 02, 2018 - Denver 108 vs. Memphis 102
  • Jan 12, 2018 - Denver 87 vs. Memphis 78
  • Nov 24, 2017 - Denver 104 vs. Memphis 92
  • Feb 26, 2017 - Memphis 105 vs. Denver 98
  • Feb 01, 2017 - Memphis 119 vs. Denver 99
  • Nov 08, 2016 - Memphis 108 vs. Denver 107
  • Mar 30, 2016 - Denver 109 vs. Memphis 105
  • Feb 29, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Denver 96
  • Jan 21, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Denver 101
  • Jan 08, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Denver 84
