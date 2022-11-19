Who's Playing

Toronto @ Atlanta

Current Records: Toronto 9-7; Atlanta 9-6

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks will meet up at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at State Farm Arena. Toronto will be strutting in after a victory while Atlanta will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Raptors were able to grind out a solid win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday, winning 112-104. Small forward OG Anunoby was the offensive standout of the contest for Toronto, posting a double-double on 32 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Atlanta has to be hurting after a devastating 126-101 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Atlanta was down 97-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Trae Young, who had 27 points and nine assists in addition to five boards.

The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Everything went Toronto's way against the Hawks in the teams' previous meeting last month as they made off with a 139-109 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Toronto since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.62

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Atlanta.