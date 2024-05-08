Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, older brother of star teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, will undergo surgery for a torn Achilles tendon, according to Shams Charania. Details have yet to emerge about how the 31-year-old native of Greece sustained the injury, but he was healthy when the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers last week.

Antetokounmpo hasn't made much of an impact on the court during his five seasons with the Bucks, but has certainly made his presence felt on the sidelines through his constant cheering and gesticulations. In 34 games this season, Antetokounmpo scored 32 total points while going 16 for 30 from the field. For his career, which also includes two games with the New York Knicks during the 2015-16 season, Antetokounmpo holds averages of 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Mostly entering the game during blowout wins or losses, Antetokounmpo elicits massive cheers from his teammates and the home Milwaukee crowd alike whenever his constant energy converts into something positive.

Giannis honored his brother during this year's All-Star Game, writing "Thanasis thanks for sharing" on his sneakers. It hearkened back to a story of how Thanasis would lend Giannis his shoes growing up because the family couldn't afford multiple pairs.

The injury leaves Thanasis' future with the Bucks in jeopardy as he enters free agency this summer. Achilles tears typically require roughly a calendar year to get back on the court, which means Antetokounmpo could realistically miss the entire 2024-25 season. Whether a member of the Bucks next season or not, however, Thanasis will certainly continue to have a close relationship with his younger brother.

"Obviously, I trust Thanasis to death," Giannis said in October. "Me and Thanasis, we haven't separated ourselves since I was born. We were always there. He always looks out for me and has my back in so many ways. I have his back in so many ways. It's a judgment that I trust blindly."