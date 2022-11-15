Who's Playing
New York @ Utah
Current Records: New York 6-7; Utah 10-5
What to Know
The New York Knicks haven't won a matchup against the Utah Jazz since Jan. 6 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. New York will square off against Utah on the road at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena. Allowing an average of 116.85 points per game, the Knicks have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
New York came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, falling 145-135. Small forward Cam Reddish put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points. Reddish hadn't helped his team much against the Detroit Pistons this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Reddish's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, falling 105-98. The top scorer for Utah was shooting guard Malik Beasley (18 points).
The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.21
Odds
The Jazz are a 4-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against New York.
