Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Utah

Current Records: Los Angeles 2-7; Utah 8-3

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 10:15 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at Vivint Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Jazz are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Utah beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Utah got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward Lauri Markkanen out in front picking up 18 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles ended up a good deal behind the Cleveland Cavaliers when they played on Sunday, losing 114-100. The Lakers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward LeBron James, who had 27 points in addition to seven boards, and center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah is now 8-3 while Los Angeles sits at 2-7. Utah is 4-3 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 1-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.