The third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves square off with the second-seeded Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Saturday in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The teams split four games during the regular season with each winning once at home and once on the road. The Timberwolves (56-26), who finished third in the Northwest Division, are coming off a four-game sweep of the Phoenix Suns in the opening round. The Nuggets (57-25), the defending NBA champions, tied for the Northwest Division championship with Oklahoma City, but lost the tiebreaker. Denver defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 in the first round. Denver leads the all-time series 94-61, but the postseason series is tied 5-5 with both teams having won one series.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -4.5

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets over/under: 207.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets money line: Minnesota +157, Denver -189

MIN: The Timberwolves have covered the third-quarter spread in 47 of their last 74 games (+17.10 units)

DEN: The Nuggets have won 71 of their last 98 games (+22.25 units on ML)

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is coming off a 25-point, 20-rebound and nine-assist effort in 41 minutes in the first-round Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Jokic has 2,010 career playoff points, and is the first player in franchise history to eclipse 2,000 or more points in the postseason. In the series, he registered three double-doubles and two triple doubles. In four regular-season meetings against Minnesota, Jokic averaged 33.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.8 minutes of action.

Point guard Jamal Murray, who is listed as questionable due to a calf injury, has been dominant so far in the postseason. He is coming off a 32-point, seven-assist and three-rebound effort in the win over the Lakers on Monday. Murray posted a double-double in Game 1, scoring 22 points, while adding 10 assists. He scored 20 or more points in all five games of the series. In the postseason, Murray is averaging 23.6 points, 7.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and one block in 39.8 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been lights out this postseason. In four games, he is averaging 31 points, eight rebounds, 6.3 assists and two steals in 39.5 minutes. He is connecting on 51.2% of his field goals, including a blistering 43.8% from 3-point range, and 83.9% of his free throws. In Game 4 to close out the Suns, he poured in 40 points, while adding nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns has posted back-to-back double-doubles. In Game 3 at Phoenix, he scored 18 points, while grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out two assists in a 126-109 win. In the 122-116 win in Game 4, he scored 28 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes. In four postseason games, Towns is averaging 19.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 28.3 minutes. See which team to pick here.

