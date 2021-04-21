Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Sacramento
Current Records: Minnesota 16-43; Sacramento 23-35
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.12 points per game. They and the Sacramento Kings will face off at 10 p.m. ET April 21 at Golden 1 Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Timberwolves aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
Sacramento is out to make up for these teams' contest on Tuesday. Minnesota captured a comfortable 134-120 victory. The score was all tied up at the break 74-74, but they were the better team in the second half. They can attribute much of their success to center Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 18 boards along with five assists, and point guard D'Angelo Russell, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and six dimes.
Minnesota's win lifted them to an irreparable 16-43 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 23-35. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score Wednesday.
Odds
The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Minnesota have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Sacramento.
