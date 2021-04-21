Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Sacramento

Current Records: Minnesota 16-43; Sacramento 23-35

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.12 points per game. They and the Sacramento Kings will face off at 10 p.m. ET April 21 at Golden 1 Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Timberwolves aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

Sacramento is out to make up for these teams' contest on Tuesday. Minnesota captured a comfortable 134-120 victory. The score was all tied up at the break 74-74, but they were the better team in the second half. They can attribute much of their success to center Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 18 boards along with five assists, and point guard D'Angelo Russell, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and six dimes.

Minnesota's win lifted them to an irreparable 16-43 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 23-35. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score Wednesday.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Sacramento.