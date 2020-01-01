How to watch Knicks vs. Trail Blazers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Portland @ New York

Current Records: Portland 14-20; New York 9-24

What to Know

The New York Knicks may be playing at home on Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a four-point loss. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden after a few days off. The Knicks should still be riding high after a victory, while Portland will be looking to right the ship.

The Knicks rang in the new year with a 107-100 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. New York can attribute much of their success to PF Julius Randle, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 16 rebounds in addition to six dimes. The game made it Randle's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 122-116 to the Phoenix Suns. Portland was up 38-19 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

New York is now 9-24 while Portland sits at 14-20. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knicks are stumbling into the matchup with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23.2 on average. The Trail Blazers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are second worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $196.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Portland have won seven out of their last nine games against New York.