How to watch Knicks vs. Trail Blazers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Knicks vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland @ New York
Current Records: Portland 14-20; New York 9-24
What to Know
The New York Knicks may be playing at home on Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a four-point loss. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden after a few days off. The Knicks should still be riding high after a victory, while Portland will be looking to right the ship.
The Knicks rang in the new year with a 107-100 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. New York can attribute much of their success to PF Julius Randle, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 16 rebounds in addition to six dimes. The game made it Randle's third in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 122-116 to the Phoenix Suns. Portland was up 38-19 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
New York is now 9-24 while Portland sits at 14-20. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knicks are stumbling into the matchup with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23.2 on average. The Trail Blazers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are second worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $196.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 4-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
Series History
Portland have won seven out of their last nine games against New York.
- Dec 10, 2019 - Portland 115 vs. New York 87
- Jan 07, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. New York 101
- Nov 20, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. New York 114
- Mar 06, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. New York 87
- Nov 27, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. New York 91
- Mar 23, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. New York 95
- Nov 22, 2016 - New York 107 vs. Portland 103
- Mar 01, 2016 - Portland 104 vs. New York 85
- Dec 12, 2015 - New York 112 vs. Portland 110
