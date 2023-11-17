Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Denver 9-2, New Orleans 5-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.01

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. The Nuggets have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Tuesday, it was close, but Denver sidestepped Los Angeles for a 111-108 victory.

Nikola Jokic was his usual excellent self, almost dropping a triple-double on 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 9 assists. The matchup was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

The Pelicans can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They blew past Dallas 131-110. The Pelicans pushed the score to 114-85 by the end of the third, a deficit the Mavericks cut but never quite recovered from.

The Pelicans' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Brandon Ingram, who scored 25 points along with 9 rebounds and 7 assists. Herbert Jones was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with 5 steals.

Denver's win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 118.6 points per game. As for New Orleans, their win bumped their record up to 5-6.

Looking forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-6 against the spread).

The Nuggets strolled past the Pelicans in their previous matchup last Monday by a score of 134-116. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nuggets since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Denver is a 5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.