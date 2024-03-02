3rd Quarter Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Pelicans look much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pacers 108-72.

The Pelicans came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Indiana 34-26, New Orleans 35-25

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Pacers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers are expected to lose this one by five points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Wednesday, Indiana earned a 123-114 win over the Pelicans.

The Pacers got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Pascal Siakam out in front who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 34-26 record this season. As for New Orleans, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 35-25.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Pacers just can't miss this season, having made 51% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've made 48.7% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pacers were able to grind out a solid win over the Pelicans when the teams last played on Wednesday, winning 123-114. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pacers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New Orleans is a 5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 238.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.