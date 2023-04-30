Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ New York Knicks

Regular Season Records: Miami 44-38, New York 47-35

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

TV: ABC

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: New York 0, Miami 0

On Sunday, the New York Knicks will face off against the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference playoff game at 1:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

On Wednesday, New York earned a 106-95 victory over Cleveland. The victory was familiar territory for the Knicks who now have three in a row. They got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jalen Brunson out in front who earned 23 points.

The Knicks hit the offensive glass hard and pulled down an excellent 17 offensive rebounds. Their good performance in that department was in sharp contrast to the Cavaliers, who only managed four.

Meanwhile, it may have taken the full four quarters to finish the job, but the Heat ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 128-126 win over Milwaukee. The win came about thanks to a strong surge in the third quarter to overcome a 102-86 deficit.

Sunday's game will be the first of seven battles between the Knicks and the Heat. Check back here afterwards to see who draws first blood.

Odds

New York are a 4.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.





The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 207.5 points.

