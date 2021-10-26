Through 2 Quarters

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the Indiana Pacers 66-57.

Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the way so far for the Bucks, as he has 19 points and four assists along with five rebounds. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon (14 points) and power forward Domantas Sabonis (13 points) have been the top scorers for Indiana. Malcolm Brogdon does need to be careful, however, as he is in early foul trouble with three.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Indiana

Current Records: Milwaukee 2-1; Indiana 1-2

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks' road trip will continue as they head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Indiana Pacers. If the matchup is anything like the Bucks' 142-133 victory from their previous meeting in May, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid win over the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday, winning 121-111. Small forward Khris Middleton and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were among the main playmakers for Milwaukee as the former had 28 points and the latter had 21 points and eight assists along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Middleton hadn't helped his team much against the Miami Heat this past Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Indiana ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 102-91 win over Miami. The top scorers for Indiana were guard Chris Duarte (19 points), small forward Oshae Brissett (18 points), point guard Malcolm Brogdon (18 points), and power forward Domantas Sabonis (17 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bucks are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Milwaukee up to 2-1 and the Pacers to a reciprocal 1-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117.3 on average. Indiana's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 119.3 points per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Milwaukee might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Indiana.

Injury Report for Indiana

Caris LeVert: Out (Back)

Kelan Martin: Out (Hamstring)

T.J. Warren: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Milwaukee