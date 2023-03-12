Who's Playing

Portland @ New Orleans

Current Records: Portland 31-36; New Orleans 32-35

What to Know

This Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.67 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the sixth straight game as they head to Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. ET Sunday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Trail Blazers lost 120-119 to the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday on a last-minute jumper from Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid with 0:01 left to play. Rip City was up 71-56 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Portland's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 34 points.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home by a decisive 110-96 margin. Shooting guard Josh Richardson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

The losses put Rip City at 31-36 and the Pelicans at 32-35. Rip City is 17-18 after losses this season, New Orleans 15-19.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
  • Online streaming: fuboTV
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

New Orleans have won 18 out of their last 31 games against Portland.

  • Mar 01, 2023 - New Orleans 121 vs. Portland 110
  • Nov 10, 2022 - Portland 106 vs. New Orleans 95
  • Apr 07, 2022 - New Orleans 127 vs. Portland 94
  • Mar 30, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. Portland 107
  • Dec 21, 2021 - New Orleans 111 vs. Portland 97
  • Mar 18, 2021 - Portland 101 vs. New Orleans 93
  • Mar 16, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. New Orleans 124
  • Feb 17, 2021 - Portland 126 vs. New Orleans 124
  • Feb 21, 2020 - New Orleans 128 vs. Portland 115
  • Feb 11, 2020 - New Orleans 138 vs. Portland 117
  • Dec 23, 2019 - New Orleans 102 vs. Portland 94
  • Nov 19, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 104
  • Mar 15, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. New Orleans 110
  • Jan 18, 2019 - Portland 128 vs. New Orleans 112
  • Nov 01, 2018 - Portland 132 vs. New Orleans 119
  • Apr 21, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Portland 123
  • Apr 19, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 102
  • Apr 17, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Portland 102
  • Apr 14, 2018 - New Orleans 97 vs. Portland 95
  • Mar 27, 2018 - Portland 107 vs. New Orleans 103
  • Jan 12, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 113
  • Dec 02, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Portland 116
  • Oct 24, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. New Orleans 93
  • Apr 12, 2017 - New Orleans 103 vs. Portland 100
  • Mar 14, 2017 - New Orleans 100 vs. Portland 77
  • Nov 25, 2016 - Portland 119 vs. New Orleans 104
  • Nov 18, 2016 - New Orleans 113 vs. Portland 101
  • Mar 18, 2016 - Portland 117 vs. New Orleans 112
  • Dec 23, 2015 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 89
  • Dec 14, 2015 - Portland 105 vs. New Orleans 101
  • Oct 28, 2015 - Portland 112 vs. New Orleans 94