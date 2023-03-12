Who's Playing
Portland @ New Orleans
Current Records: Portland 31-36; New Orleans 32-35
What to Know
This Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.67 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the sixth straight game as they head to Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. ET Sunday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
The Trail Blazers lost 120-119 to the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday on a last-minute jumper from Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid with 0:01 left to play. Rip City was up 71-56 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Portland's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 34 points.
Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home by a decisive 110-96 margin. Shooting guard Josh Richardson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.
The losses put Rip City at 31-36 and the Pelicans at 32-35. Rip City is 17-18 after losses this season, New Orleans 15-19.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
New Orleans have won 18 out of their last 31 games against Portland.
