How to watch Thunder vs. Pelicans: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma City 1-4; New Orleans 1-4

Last Season Records: Oklahoma City 49-33; New Orleans 33-49

What to Know

New Orleans is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 124 points per game. They will take on Oklahoma City at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. New Orleans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 121.2 points per game.

A well-balanced attack led the Pelicans over Denver every single quarter on their way to victory. The Pelicans enjoyed a cozy 122-107 victory over Denver. C Jahlil Okafor and SF Brandon Ingram were among the main playmakers for New Orleans as the former had 26 points along with five rebounds and the latter had 25 points and five assists. Okafor didn't help his team much against Golden State on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 102-99 to Portland. PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 13 points on 3-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 35 minutes on the court.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 1-4 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 1-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma City rank third in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 50.8 on average. The Pelicans have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the match with 121.2 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.50

Series History

Oklahoma City have won nine out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.