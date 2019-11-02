How to watch Thunder vs. Pelicans: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma City 1-4; New Orleans 1-4
Last Season Records: Oklahoma City 49-33; New Orleans 33-49
What to Know
New Orleans is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 124 points per game. They will take on Oklahoma City at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. New Orleans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 121.2 points per game.
A well-balanced attack led the Pelicans over Denver every single quarter on their way to victory. The Pelicans enjoyed a cozy 122-107 victory over Denver. C Jahlil Okafor and SF Brandon Ingram were among the main playmakers for New Orleans as the former had 26 points along with five rebounds and the latter had 25 points and five assists. Okafor didn't help his team much against Golden State on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 102-99 to Portland. PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 13 points on 3-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 35 minutes on the court.
New Orleans' win lifted them to 1-4 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 1-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma City rank third in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 50.8 on average. The Pelicans have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the match with 121.2 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.50
Series History
Oklahoma City have won nine out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 14, 2019 - New Orleans 131 vs. Oklahoma City 122
- Jan 24, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Dec 12, 2018 - New Orleans 118 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Nov 05, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Apr 01, 2018 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104
- Feb 02, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Nov 20, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Feb 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 110
- Dec 04, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. New Orleans 92
- Feb 25, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Feb 11, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 95
- Nov 18, 2015 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. New Orleans 103
