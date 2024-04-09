Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Denver 54-24, Utah 29-49

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET at Delta Center. The Jazz took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Nuggets, who come in off a win.

The Nuggets were handed a two-point defeat in their last match, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Hawks on Saturday. Everything went the Nuggets' way against the Hawks as the Nuggets made off with a 142-110 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Denver had established a 25 point advantage.

The Nuggets got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Nikola Jokic out in front who dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. Jokic hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for five straight games.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 12th straight loss. They fell 118-110 to the Warriors.

The Jazz's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Johnny Juzang, who went 7 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 1 assist, and Keyonte George, who scored 25 points.

Denver's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 54-24. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 127.3 points per game. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 29-49.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've been averaging 14.9. Given the Nuggets' sizable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Nuggets took their victory against the Jazz in their previous matchup back in March by a conclusive 142-121. In that match, the Nuggets amassed a halftime lead of 78-44, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Odds

Denver is a big 14.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.