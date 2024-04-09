Who's Playing
Denver Nuggets @ Utah Jazz
Current Records: Denver 54-24, Utah 29-49
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
What to Know
The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET at Delta Center. The Jazz took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Nuggets, who come in off a win.
The Nuggets were handed a two-point defeat in their last match, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Hawks on Saturday. Everything went the Nuggets' way against the Hawks as the Nuggets made off with a 142-110 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Denver had established a 25 point advantage.
The Nuggets got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Nikola Jokic out in front who dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. Jokic hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for five straight games.
Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 12th straight loss. They fell 118-110 to the Warriors.
The Jazz's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Johnny Juzang, who went 7 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 1 assist, and Keyonte George, who scored 25 points.
Denver's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 54-24. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 127.3 points per game. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 29-49.
Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've been averaging 14.9. Given the Nuggets' sizable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Nuggets took their victory against the Jazz in their previous matchup back in March by a conclusive 142-121. In that match, the Nuggets amassed a halftime lead of 78-44, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.
Odds
Denver is a big 14.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 225.5 points.
Series History
Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.
- Mar 09, 2024 - Denver 142 vs. Utah 121
- Jan 10, 2024 - Utah 124 vs. Denver 111
- Oct 30, 2023 - Denver 110 vs. Utah 102
- Apr 08, 2023 - Utah 118 vs. Denver 114
- Dec 10, 2022 - Denver 115 vs. Utah 110
- Oct 28, 2022 - Denver 117 vs. Utah 101
- Oct 19, 2022 - Utah 123 vs. Denver 102
- Feb 02, 2022 - Utah 108 vs. Denver 104
- Jan 16, 2022 - Utah 125 vs. Denver 102
- Jan 05, 2022 - Utah 115 vs. Denver 109