How to watch Warriors vs. Bucks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Warriors vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Golden State
Current Records: Milwaukee 32-6; Golden State 9-29
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chase Center. Golden State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
The Warriors received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 111-98 to the Sacramento Kings. Golden State was down 90-64 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Milwaukee on Monday, but luck did not. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 126-104 beatdown from the San Antonio Spurs. A silver lining for Milwaukee was the play of SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.
The losses put Golden State at 9-29 and Milwaukee at 32-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 43.10% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Warriors, the Bucks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.40%, which places them first in the league. So the Golden State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won five out of their last eight games against Milwaukee.
- Dec 07, 2018 - Golden State 105 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Nov 08, 2018 - Milwaukee 134 vs. Golden State 111
- Mar 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Golden State 107
- Jan 12, 2018 - Golden State 108 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Mar 18, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Milwaukee 92
- Nov 19, 2016 - Golden State 124 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Dec 18, 2015 - Golden State 121 vs. Milwaukee 112
- Dec 12, 2015 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Golden State 95
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Report: MRI for Davis comes back clean
Davis is expected to travel with the team on the upcoming two-game road trip
-
NBA DFS picks, Jan. 8 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Bucks vs. Warriors odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Bucks vs. Warriors matchup 10,000...
-
Lakers must preserve LeBron, Davis
Davis' MRI reportedly came back clean after a scary fall Tuesday night and should still travel...
-
Celtics vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Celtics vs. Spurs matchup 10,000...
-
Howard hits 3, Lakers bench goes wild
It was the eighth made 3-pointer of Howard's career
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...