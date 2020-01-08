How to watch Warriors vs. Bucks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Golden State

Current Records: Milwaukee 32-6; Golden State 9-29

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chase Center. Golden State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

The Warriors received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 111-98 to the Sacramento Kings. Golden State was down 90-64 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Milwaukee on Monday, but luck did not. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 126-104 beatdown from the San Antonio Spurs. A silver lining for Milwaukee was the play of SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

The losses put Golden State at 9-29 and Milwaukee at 32-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 43.10% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Warriors, the Bucks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.40%, which places them first in the league. So the Golden State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won five out of their last eight games against Milwaukee.