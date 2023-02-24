Who's Playing

New York @ Washington

Current Records: New York 33-27; Washington 28-30

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will be returning home after a three-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the New York Knicks will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Capital One Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Washington beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-106 last Thursday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 36-21 deficit. It was another big night for the Wizards' shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 35 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York took their contest against the Atlanta Hawks last week by a conclusive 122-101 score. With New York ahead 66-44 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Their point guard Jalen Brunson did his thing and had 28 points and five assists along with nine boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Washington is expected to win a tight contest Friday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Washington didn't have too much trouble with the Knicks on the road in the teams' previous meeting in January as they won 116-105. Will the Wizards repeat their success, or does New York have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.08

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 1-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Wizards slightly, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2.5-point favorite.

Series History

Washington have won 16 out of their last 26 games against New York.