Who's Playing
New York @ Washington
Current Records: New York 33-27; Washington 28-30
What to Know
The Washington Wizards will be returning home after a three-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the New York Knicks will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Capital One Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Washington beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-106 last Thursday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 36-21 deficit. It was another big night for the Wizards' shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 35 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, New York took their contest against the Atlanta Hawks last week by a conclusive 122-101 score. With New York ahead 66-44 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Their point guard Jalen Brunson did his thing and had 28 points and five assists along with nine boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Washington is expected to win a tight contest Friday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Washington didn't have too much trouble with the Knicks on the road in the teams' previous meeting in January as they won 116-105. Will the Wizards repeat their success, or does New York have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $41.08
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 1-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Wizards slightly, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2.5-point favorite.
Series History
Washington have won 16 out of their last 26 games against New York.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Washington 116 vs. New York 105
- Jan 13, 2023 - New York 112 vs. Washington 108
- Apr 08, 2022 - New York 114 vs. Washington 92
- Mar 18, 2022 - New York 100 vs. Washington 97
- Dec 23, 2021 - Washington 124 vs. New York 117
- Mar 25, 2021 - New York 106 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 23, 2021 - New York 131 vs. Washington 113
- Feb 12, 2021 - New York 109 vs. Washington 91
- Mar 10, 2020 - Washington 122 vs. New York 115
- Feb 12, 2020 - Washington 114 vs. New York 96
- Dec 28, 2019 - New York 107 vs. Washington 100
- Dec 23, 2019 - Washington 121 vs. New York 115
- Apr 07, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Washington 110
- Jan 17, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. New York 100
- Dec 03, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. New York 107
- Nov 04, 2018 - Washington 108 vs. New York 95
- Mar 25, 2018 - New York 101 vs. Washington 97
- Feb 14, 2018 - Washington 118 vs. New York 113
- Jan 03, 2018 - Washington 121 vs. New York 103
- Apr 06, 2017 - Washington 106 vs. New York 103
- Jan 31, 2017 - Washington 117 vs. New York 101
- Jan 19, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. New York 110
- Nov 17, 2016 - Washington 119 vs. New York 112
- Mar 19, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. New York 89
- Feb 09, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. New York 108
- Oct 31, 2015 - New York 117 vs. Washington 110