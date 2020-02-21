Jazz vs. Spurs: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Jazz vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Utah
Current Records: San Antonio 23-31; Utah 36-18
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs will meet up at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. If the contest is anything like San Antonio's 127-120 victory from their previous meeting January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Jazz didn't have too much trouble with the Miami Heat at home last Wednesday as they won 116-101. Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 26 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, San Antonio beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 last week. Among those leading the charge for San Antonio was point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 25 points along with nine boards.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Utah to 36-18 and San Antonio to 23-31. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Utah and San Antonio clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.95
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won nine out of their last 16 games against Utah.
- Jan 29, 2020 - San Antonio 127 vs. Utah 120
- Feb 09, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 09, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Utah 97
- Dec 04, 2018 - Utah 139 vs. San Antonio 105
- Mar 23, 2018 - San Antonio 124 vs. Utah 120
- Feb 12, 2018 - Utah 101 vs. San Antonio 99
- Feb 03, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. San Antonio 111
- Dec 21, 2017 - Utah 100 vs. San Antonio 89
- Apr 12, 2017 - Utah 101 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 02, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Utah 103
- Nov 04, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. Utah 86
- Nov 01, 2016 - Utah 106 vs. San Antonio 91
- Apr 05, 2016 - San Antonio 88 vs. Utah 86
- Feb 25, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Utah 78
- Jan 06, 2016 - San Antonio 123 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 14, 2015 - San Antonio 118 vs. Utah 81
