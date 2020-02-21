Jazz vs. Spurs: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Utah

Current Records: San Antonio 23-31; Utah 36-18

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs will meet up at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. If the contest is anything like San Antonio's 127-120 victory from their previous meeting January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Jazz didn't have too much trouble with the Miami Heat at home last Wednesday as they won 116-101. Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 26 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, San Antonio beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 last week. Among those leading the charge for San Antonio was point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 25 points along with nine boards.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Utah to 36-18 and San Antonio to 23-31. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Utah and San Antonio clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.95

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

San Antonio have won nine out of their last 16 games against Utah.