Who's Playing

Washington @ Sacramento

Current Records: Washington 12-21; Sacramento 17-13

What to Know

This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.93 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.

The stars were brightly shining for Sacramento in a 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter and center Domantas Sabonis were among the main playmakers for Sacramento as the former had 26 points in addition to five rebounds and the latter dropped a triple-double on 21 boards, 13 points, and 12 dimes. Huerter had some trouble finding his footing against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, falling 120-112. Shooting guard Bradley Beal put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points and five assists along with five boards.

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Kings didn't have too much trouble with the Wizards on the road when the two teams previously met in February as they won 123-110. Will Sacramento repeat their success, or does Washington have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $46.00

Odds

The Kings are a big 9-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento and Washington both have seven wins in their last 14 games.