Who's Playing

Boston @ Dallas

Current Records: Boston 26-12; Dallas 22-16

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. The Mavericks will be strutting in after a win while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Houston Rockets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 111-106 victory. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who almost posted a triple-double on 39 points, 12 boards, and eight assists. Doncic's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, pride goes before the fall, and it seems Boston saw their 11-point advantage in the point spread and came into their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a big head. Boston was dealt a punishing 150-117 loss at the hands of Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Celtics were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-54. Despite their loss, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. small forward Jaylen Brown, who had 29 points, was the best among equals.

The Mavericks are now 22-16 while Boston sits at 26-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Dallas comes into the game boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 22.7. But the Celtics rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.2 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $103.29

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won eight out of their last 15 games against Dallas.