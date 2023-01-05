Who's Playing
Boston @ Dallas
Current Records: Boston 26-12; Dallas 22-16
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. The Mavericks will be strutting in after a win while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Houston Rockets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 111-106 victory. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who almost posted a triple-double on 39 points, 12 boards, and eight assists. Doncic's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.
Meanwhile, pride goes before the fall, and it seems Boston saw their 11-point advantage in the point spread and came into their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a big head. Boston was dealt a punishing 150-117 loss at the hands of Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Celtics were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-54. Despite their loss, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. small forward Jaylen Brown, who had 29 points, was the best among equals.
The Mavericks are now 22-16 while Boston sits at 26-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Dallas comes into the game boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 22.7. But the Celtics rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.2 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $103.29
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boston have won eight out of their last 15 games against Dallas.
- Nov 23, 2022 - Boston 125 vs. Dallas 112
- Mar 13, 2022 - Dallas 95 vs. Boston 92
- Nov 06, 2021 - Dallas 107 vs. Boston 104
- Mar 31, 2021 - Dallas 113 vs. Boston 108
- Feb 23, 2021 - Dallas 110 vs. Boston 107
- Dec 18, 2019 - Boston 109 vs. Dallas 103
- Nov 11, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Dallas 106
- Jan 04, 2019 - Boston 114 vs. Dallas 93
- Nov 24, 2018 - Dallas 113 vs. Boston 104
- Dec 06, 2017 - Boston 97 vs. Dallas 90
- Nov 20, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Dallas 102
- Feb 13, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Dallas 98
- Nov 16, 2016 - Boston 90 vs. Dallas 83
- Jan 18, 2016 - Dallas 118 vs. Boston 113
- Nov 18, 2015 - Dallas 106 vs. Boston 102