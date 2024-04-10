Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Dallas 49-30, Miami 44-35

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $47.00

What to Know

The Heat will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Heat ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They managed a 117-111 victory over the Hawks.

The Heat's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jimmy Butler, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine assists. Another player making a difference was Tyler Herro, who scored 33 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks entered their tilt with the Hornets with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They put the hurt on the Hornets with a sharp 130-104 victory on Tuesday. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-47.

The Mavericks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 39 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists. The contest was Doncic's ninth in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Daniel Gafford, who scored 26 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Miami's win bumped their record up to 44-35. As for Dallas, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 49-30 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Heat came up short against the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in March, falling 114-108. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Doncic, who shot 7-for-13 from long range and dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Now that the Heat know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Dallas is a 4.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

Miami and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.