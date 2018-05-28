NBA DFS: Stephen Curry and top Warriors-Rockets picks for May 28 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your NBA DFS lineups for Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on DraftKings or FanDuel on Monday, May 28, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.

He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

Last time these teams met on Saturday, McClure built his roster around Warriors guard Klay Thompson at $6,700 on FanDuel. The result? Thompson filled the stat sheet with 35 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists -- returning over 55 points on FanDuel, his best performance of the entire postseason.

For Monday's single-game slate involving Game 7 of Warriors-Rockets, McClure loves Warriors guard Stephen Curry at $9,500 on FanDuel and $8,300 on DraftKings.

In Golden State's Game 6 victory over the Rockets, Curry exploded for 29 points, six assists, five rebounds and three blocks, producing over 50 points on both sites. He's a complete steal at this price, so lock him in for Monday's slate.

McClure is also loving Rockets guard James Harden at $12,300 on FanDuel and $10,400 on DraftKings.

He gets an ideal matchup against a Warriors squad that has struggled to guard him. In Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, Harden put up 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds -- returning over 57 points on DraftKings. And he has scored at least 40 points on both sites in five of his last six games against the Warriors, so take advantage of this matchup and watch the points roll in, especially with Chris Paul out or limited this evening.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream individual matchup Monday. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 points. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Monday's NBA playoff game from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.