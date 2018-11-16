NBA scores, highlights, updates: Celtics, Raptors clash in Eastern Conference battle; 76ers face Jazz
There are eight games on the docket for Friday
The NBA has an eight-game slate on Friday with a large amount of focus on the Eastern Conference when the action gets underway. The Boston Celtics are looking to avenge an early-season loss to the Toronto Raptors in a battle between two of the elite teams in the conference.
In addition, Jimmy Butler had his Philadelphia 76ers debut spoiled in a narrow loss at the hands of the Orlando Magic. The Sixers will look to get back on track against one of the most exciting teams in the Western Conference in the Utah Jazz. The Jazz will be looking to put a horrific 118-68 loss to the Dallas Mavericks behind them.
NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 16
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Raptors looking to beat Celtics again
The Raptors have been the most dominant team in the Eastern Conference this season, but are coming off of two consecutive losses. They'll have their hands full with the Celtics, who have improved their record to 8-6 after a slow start. It should be an entertaining game in Boston.
-
