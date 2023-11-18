Halftime Report

The Pelicans need a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nuggets 69-53.

The Pelicans came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

1st Quarter Report

The Pelicans need a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 36-28 lead against the Nuggets.

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Denver 9-2, New Orleans 5-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. The Nuggets have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

On Tuesday, it was close, but Denver sidestepped Los Angeles for a 111-108 victory.

Nikola Jokic was his usual excellent self, almost dropping a triple-double on 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 9 assists. The matchup was Jokic's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

The Pelicans can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They blew past Dallas 131-110. The Pelicans pushed the score to 114-85 by the end of the third, a deficit the Mavericks cut but never quite recovered from.

The Pelicans' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Brandon Ingram, who earned 25 points along with 7 assists and 9 rebounds. Herbert Jones was another key contributor, earning 19 points along with 5 steals.

Denver's win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 118.6 points per game. As for New Orleans, their win bumped their record up to 5-6.

The Nuggets strolled past the Pelicans in their previous meeting last Monday by a score of 134-116. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nuggets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.