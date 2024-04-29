Who's Playing
Oklahoma City Thunder @ New Orleans Pelicans
Regular Season Records: Oklahoma City 57-25, New Orleans 49-33Current Series Standings: Oklahoma City 3, New Orleans 0
How To Watch
- When: Monday, April 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $12.23
What to Know
On Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will fight it out against the New Orleans Pelicans in a Western Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Thunder will bounce in with eight consecutive wins.
The Thunder are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 209.5, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past the Pelicans 106-85. The oddsmakers were on Oklahoma City's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
The Thunder's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge by scoring 24 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.
The Thunder are a win away from taking the series as they lead the Pelicans 3-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Thunder can seal the deal or if the Pelicans earn another chance to play this season.
Odds
Oklahoma City is a 4.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 205 points.
Series History
Oklahoma City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Apr 27, 2024 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. New Orleans 85
- Apr 24, 2024 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. New Orleans 92
- Apr 21, 2024 - Oklahoma City 94 vs. New Orleans 92
- Mar 26, 2024 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. New Orleans 112
- Jan 26, 2024 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. New Orleans 83
- Nov 01, 2023 - New Orleans 110 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Apr 12, 2023 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. New Orleans 118
- Mar 11, 2023 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. New Orleans 96
- Feb 13, 2023 - New Orleans 103 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Dec 23, 2022 - New Orleans 128 vs. Oklahoma City 125