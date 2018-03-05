Oscars 2018: Kobe Bryant adds an Academy Award to his trophy case
Kobe Bryant is now an Academy Award winner for his short film, 'Dear Basketball'
First-time Oscar winner. Five-time NBA champion. Kobe Bryant apparently does it all. After an animated short was made of his Players Tribune retirement letter, "Dear Basketball," Bryant received an Oscar on Sunday night for the work that he and Glen Keane Productions did to put it together.
Nominated shorts can sometimes be hard to find, but Bryant has made his readily accessible. You can see the six-minute video below:
Bryant's animated short went up against "Lou," "Garden Party," "Negative Space" and "Revolting Rhymes." The 90th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel took place Sunday.
After his win, all that people could ask was: How many Oscars do some of the other NBA greats have?
Shaq himself took notice of the win. His prolific film career includes "Kazaam" -- one of the great snubs of our time -- and the upcoming "Uncle Drew" movie. Because Shaq refuses to turn to Oscar-bait, it's unlikely we'll see nominations for the latter. However, O'Neal congratulated Kobe afterwards.
Not everyone was thrilled with the win, however. Kobe's Oscar raised some eyebrows amid the #MeToo and #timesup movements. Bryant was accused of sexual assault by a 19-year-old hotel employee when he was 24, but the charges were dropped when the alleged victim wouldn't testify. Once the charges were dropped, a civil suit was filed and the case was settled out of court two years later.
"Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did," Bryant said in a statement after the charges were dropped, via EW. "After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney, and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter."
