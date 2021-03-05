Who's Playing

Miami @ New Orleans

Current Records: Miami 17-18; New Orleans 15-20

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.26 points per matchup before their game on Thursday. They are getting right back to it as they host the Miami Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Smoothie King Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Pelicans were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 128-124 to the Chicago Bulls. New Orleans' defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Zion Williamson, who had 28 points and five assists in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Miami and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Miami falling 94-80. Shooting guard Kendrick Nunn wasn't much of a difference maker for Miami; Nunn played for 35 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

New Orleans ended up a good deal behind Miami when they played in the teams' previous meeting last December, losing 111-98. Maybe the Pelicans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pelicans as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won seven out of their last 11 games against New Orleans.

Dec 25, 2020 - Miami 111 vs. New Orleans 98

Mar 06, 2020 - New Orleans 110 vs. Miami 104

Nov 16, 2019 - Miami 109 vs. New Orleans 94

Dec 16, 2018 - Miami 102 vs. New Orleans 96

Nov 30, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. New Orleans 101

Feb 23, 2018 - New Orleans 124 vs. Miami 123

Dec 23, 2017 - New Orleans 109 vs. Miami 94

Mar 15, 2017 - Miami 120 vs. New Orleans 112

Dec 23, 2016 - New Orleans 91 vs. Miami 87

Mar 22, 2016 - Miami 113 vs. New Orleans 99

Dec 25, 2015 - Miami 94 vs. New Orleans 88

Injury Report for New Orleans

JJ Redick: Game-Time Decision (Heel)

Will Magnay: Game-Time Decision (Leg)

Zion Williamson: Game-Time Decision (Toe)

Injury Report for Miami