Pelicans' Zion Williamson happy to share a rookie scoring feat with Michael Jordan

Zion Williamson's NBA career is off to a great start. Less than 20 games in, Williamson has already provided fans with a plethora of highlights while displaying the unbelievable athletic ability that led to him being the top pick in the 2019 Draft. He has made some history along the way too. During a stretch of games earlier this month, Williamson became the first rookie since Michael Jordan to record four consecutive games of at least 25 points while shooting at least 57 percent from the field.

The fact that he was the first player to accomplish something since Jordan, a player that he idolized growing up, isn't lost on Williamson.

"Chico, my name's next to Michael Jordan?" Williamson said when he first learned of the feat, via ESPN. "I mean, it's dope. I can't even lie. One of my favorite players growing up. I said in some interview, my mom told me to study film of him so to be in that category, it means a lot."

Jordan is already a fan of Williamson, as evidenced by the fact that he signed the explosive rookie to the vaunted Jordan Brand. In fact, Williamson's five-year agreement with Jordan Brand is the most lucrative rookie shoe deal in NBA history.

"I think his passion for the game is coming through the way that he plays," Jordan said of Williamson in January. "That's great for the league... The NBA is very fortunate to have a talented young man who shows a certain passion about the game. That's something you can't get. You're born with it, and you share it with the rest of the world."

Though Williamson's four-game streak of 25-plus points on 57 percent from the floor came to an end on Friday night, he set another mark by becoming the first teenager in league history to record 10 straight 20-point games. Williamson's early success has garnered him a lot of individual attention, and though he is appreciative of it, he is more concerned with the success of his team as a whole.

"I think the world and the media, I think, is more happy for me than myself," Williamson said. "Honestly, I don't even think much of it if I'm being honest. I just want to get the win. You know, my stepdad taught me growing up, you know, if the team has success then the individual things will follow. So I guess it's just one of those things."

If his first month is an indication of things to come, it seems safe to say that Williamson will have a lot of both individual and team success in the future.