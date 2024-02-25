Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Charlotte 14-42, Portland 15-40

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.49

What to Know

The Hornets are 2-8 against the Trail Blazers since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Charlotte Hornets will head out on the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Hornets unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 97-84 to Golden State. The Hornets were down 73-52 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their seventh straight defeat. They took a 127-112 bruising from Denver. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Trail Blazers in their matchups with the Nuggets: they've now lost six in a row.

Charlotte continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 14-42 record this season. As for Portland, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-40 record this season.

The Hornets are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 18th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-9 against the spread).

The Hornets came up short against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 124-113. Can the Hornets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Portland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 213.5 points.

Series History

Portland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.