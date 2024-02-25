Who's Playing
Charlotte Hornets @ Portland Trail Blazers
Current Records: Charlotte 14-42, Portland 15-40
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Ticket Cost: $5.49
What to Know
The Hornets are 2-8 against the Trail Blazers since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Charlotte Hornets will head out on the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The Hornets unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 97-84 to Golden State. The Hornets were down 73-52 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their seventh straight defeat. They took a 127-112 bruising from Denver. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Trail Blazers in their matchups with the Nuggets: they've now lost six in a row.
Charlotte continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 14-42 record this season. As for Portland, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-40 record this season.
The Hornets are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 18th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-9 against the spread).
The Hornets came up short against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 124-113. Can the Hornets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Portland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is 213.5 points.
Series History
Portland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.
- Dec 26, 2022 - Portland 124 vs. Charlotte 113
- Nov 09, 2022 - Portland 105 vs. Charlotte 95
- Dec 17, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Charlotte 116
- Oct 31, 2021 - Charlotte 125 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 18, 2021 - Charlotte 109 vs. Portland 101
- Mar 01, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Charlotte 111
- Jan 13, 2020 - Portland 115 vs. Charlotte 112
- Mar 03, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Charlotte 108
- Jan 11, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Charlotte 96
- Feb 08, 2018 - Portland 109 vs. Charlotte 103