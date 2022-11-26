Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Houston

Current Records: Oklahoma City 8-11; Houston 4-14

What to Know

This Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.32 points per game. They and the Houston Rockets will face off at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Toyota Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Last year, Oklahoma City and Houston were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Thunder ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday with a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls. The score was all tied up at the break 59-59, but OKC was the better team in the second half. It was another big night for their shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards. Gilgeous-Alexander's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rockets beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-122 on Friday. Houston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Garrison Mathews led the charge as he had 20 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma City is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma City to 8-11 and Houston to 4-14. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, OKC and the Rockets will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 16 out of their last 37 games against Oklahoma City.