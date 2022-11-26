Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Houston
Current Records: Oklahoma City 8-11; Houston 4-14
What to Know
This Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.32 points per game. They and the Houston Rockets will face off at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Toyota Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Last year, Oklahoma City and Houston were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Thunder ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday with a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls. The score was all tied up at the break 59-59, but OKC was the better team in the second half. It was another big night for their shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards. Gilgeous-Alexander's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rockets beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-122 on Friday. Houston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Garrison Mathews led the charge as he had 20 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma City is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Oklahoma City to 8-11 and Houston to 4-14. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, OKC and the Rockets will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 16 out of their last 37 games against Oklahoma City.
- Dec 01, 2021 - Houston 0 vs. Oklahoma City 0
- Nov 29, 2021 - Oklahoma City 0 vs. Houston 0
- Nov 17, 2021 - Houston 0 vs. Oklahoma City 0
- Oct 22, 2021 - Houston 124 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- Mar 21, 2021 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Houston 112
- Feb 03, 2021 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Houston 87
- Feb 01, 2021 - Houston 136 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Sep 02, 2020 - Oklahoma City 0 vs. Houston 0
- Aug 31, 2020 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Houston 100
- Aug 29, 2020 - Houston 114 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Aug 24, 2020 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 114
- Aug 22, 2020 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Houston 107
- Aug 20, 2020 - Houston 111 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Aug 18, 2020 - Houston 123 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Jan 20, 2020 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107
- Jan 09, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Houston 92
- Oct 28, 2019 - Houston 116 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Apr 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 111
- Feb 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 112
- Dec 25, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Nov 08, 2018 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Houston 80
- Apr 07, 2018 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 06, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Dec 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107
- Apr 25, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2017 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Apr 21, 2017 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Houston 113
- Apr 19, 2017 - Houston 115 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Apr 16, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 26, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Jan 05, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 09, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Nov 16, 2016 - Houston 0 vs. Oklahoma City 0
- Apr 03, 2016 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Mar 22, 2016 - Houston 0 vs. Oklahoma City 0
- Jan 29, 2016 - Houston 0 vs. Oklahoma City 0
- Nov 02, 2015 - Oklahoma City 0 vs. Houston 0