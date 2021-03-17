Who's Playing
Golden State @ Houston
Current Records: Golden State 20-20; Houston 11-27
What to Know
The Houston Rockets are getting right back to it as they host the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET March 17 at Toyota Center. Houston is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
The Rockets ended up a good deal behind the Atlanta Hawks when they played on Tuesday, losing 119-107. Despite the loss, Houston got a solid performance out of shooting guard Victor Oladipo, who had 34 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Golden State took a serious blow against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, falling 128-97. Golden State was down 93-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Stephen Curry, who had 27 points.
Houston is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Rockets are now 11-27 while the Warriors sit at 20-20. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston has only been able to knock down 43.40% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Golden State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.80%, which places them third in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 21 out of their last 35 games against Houston.
