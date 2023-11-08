Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Portland 3-4, Sacramento 2-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

What to Know

The Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, Portland couldn't handle Memphis and fell 112-100.

The experts predicted a close game on Monday and a win for the Kings, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a grim 122-97 defeat to Houston. The Kings just can't catch a break and have now endured three defeats in a row.

Portland now has a losing record at 3-4. As for Sacramento, their loss dropped their record down to 2-4.

The Trail Blazers are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers suffered a grim 138-114 defeat to the Kings in their previous matchup back in March. Can the Trail Blazers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento and Portland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.