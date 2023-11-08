Who's Playing
Portland Trail Blazers @ Sacramento Kings
Current Records: Portland 3-4, Sacramento 2-4
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
What to Know
The Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Sunday, Portland couldn't handle Memphis and fell 112-100.
The experts predicted a close game on Monday and a win for the Kings, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a grim 122-97 defeat to Houston. The Kings just can't catch a break and have now endured three defeats in a row.
Portland now has a losing record at 3-4. As for Sacramento, their loss dropped their record down to 2-4.
The Trail Blazers are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).
The Trail Blazers suffered a grim 138-114 defeat to the Kings in their previous matchup back in March. Can the Trail Blazers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Sacramento is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 8-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 220.5 points.
Series History
Sacramento and Portland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 31, 2023 - Sacramento 138 vs. Portland 114
- Mar 29, 2023 - Sacramento 120 vs. Portland 80
- Feb 23, 2023 - Sacramento 133 vs. Portland 116
- Oct 19, 2022 - Portland 115 vs. Sacramento 108
- Jan 09, 2022 - Portland 103 vs. Sacramento 88
- Nov 24, 2021 - Sacramento 125 vs. Portland 121
- Oct 20, 2021 - Sacramento 124 vs. Portland 121
- Mar 04, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Sacramento 119
- Jan 13, 2021 - Portland 132 vs. Sacramento 126
- Jan 09, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Sacramento 99