Showtime has released a 15-minute documentary that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the inaugural "Iverson Classic: Battle in The Bluff" basketball tournament in Memphis. The documentary, which is co-hosted by Stephen Jackson, takes a closer look at both the Civil Rights Movement and youth basketball.

Along with Jackson, former NBA players Matt Barnes, Rasheed Wallace, Tracy McGrady, Bonzi Wells, Mike Miller and Jeff McInnis make appearances in the documentary.

"Ain't Doing Enough" follows Jackson as he visits the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis and speaks with some of the nation's top high school basketball players. Jackson also uses the documentary to educate the young basketball players on the impact of the Civil Rights Movement.

"That's what this is all about, giving these kids an opportunity and a platform," Jackson said. "I know I didn't have this when I was a kid so we are just trying to change the roles and do something different and more than what we had. To have NBA players like Rasheed Wallace, Tracy McGrady, Bonzi Wells, Mike Miller and Matt Barnes all come down to support our event is big. A lot of kids don't actually have a chance to talk to actual NBA players growing up.

"I know I didn't but I know what it would've done for me. So I'm glad these guys stayed around to speak with these kids."

In addition, the documentary features Jackson and Barnes taking a family Christmas shopping and visiting the site where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. Jackson, who has been very outspoken in recent months in the wake of the "Black Lives Matter" movement, also preaches about respect in the powerful documentary.

"If you ain't treating people with respect, you ain't treating people the way you want to be treated and you ain't going and living your life the right way – all that skill, all the blessings you have, God will take that sh*t from you. Because you are treating other people wrong. If you want to have any type of success in life, it all starts with how you treat people," Jackson added.