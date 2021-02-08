Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Phoenix

Current Records: Cleveland 10-14; Phoenix 13-9

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Monday at PHX Arena. Phoenix should still be riding high after a win, while the Cavaliers will be looking to regain their footing.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Cleveland as they lost 124-99 to the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday. Cleveland's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Andre Drummond, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Phoenix beat the Boston Celtics 100-91 on Sunday. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Devin Booker, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 assists along with seven rebounds, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 19 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

The Cavaliers are now 10-14 while the Suns sit at 13-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.6 on average. Phoenix's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with only 106.8 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Cleveland might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland have won seven out of their last eight games against Phoenix.