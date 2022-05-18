Who's Playing

Dallas @ Golden State

Current Records: Dallas 4-3; Golden State 4-2

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 9 p.m. ET May 18 at Chase Center. Dallas isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Phoenix Suns typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Mavericks proved too difficult a challenge. Dallas steamrolled past Phoenix 123-90 on the road. With Dallas ahead 57-27 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. It was another big night for their point guard Luka Doncic, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 35 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Doncic has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Golden State didn't have too much trouble with the Memphis Grizzlies at home last Friday as they won 110-96. Golden State's shooting guard Klay Thompson was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 8-for-14 from downtown and finishing with 30 points and eight rebounds.

The Mavericks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count the Warriors out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $175.49

Odds

The Warriors are a 5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Dallas.