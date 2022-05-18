Who's Playing
Dallas @ Golden State
Current Records: Dallas 4-3; Golden State 4-2
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 9 p.m. ET May 18 at Chase Center. Dallas isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Phoenix Suns typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Mavericks proved too difficult a challenge. Dallas steamrolled past Phoenix 123-90 on the road. With Dallas ahead 57-27 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. It was another big night for their point guard Luka Doncic, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 35 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Doncic has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Golden State didn't have too much trouble with the Memphis Grizzlies at home last Friday as they won 110-96. Golden State's shooting guard Klay Thompson was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 8-for-14 from downtown and finishing with 30 points and eight rebounds.
The Mavericks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count the Warriors out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $175.49
Odds
The Warriors are a 5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Golden State have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Dallas.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Dallas 122 vs. Golden State 113
- Feb 27, 2022 - Dallas 107 vs. Golden State 101
- Jan 25, 2022 - Golden State 130 vs. Dallas 92
- Jan 05, 2022 - Dallas 99 vs. Golden State 82
- Apr 27, 2021 - Dallas 133 vs. Golden State 103
- Feb 06, 2021 - Dallas 134 vs. Golden State 132
- Feb 04, 2021 - Golden State 147 vs. Dallas 116
- Jan 14, 2020 - Dallas 124 vs. Golden State 97
- Dec 28, 2019 - Dallas 141 vs. Golden State 121
- Nov 20, 2019 - Dallas 142 vs. Golden State 94
- Mar 23, 2019 - Dallas 126 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 13, 2019 - Golden State 119 vs. Dallas 114
- Dec 22, 2018 - Golden State 120 vs. Dallas 116
- Nov 17, 2018 - Dallas 112 vs. Golden State 109
- Feb 08, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 03, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. Dallas 122
- Dec 14, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 23, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 21, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Dallas 99
- Nov 09, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 25, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Dallas 120
- Mar 18, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 27, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 30, 2015 - Dallas 114 vs. Golden State 91