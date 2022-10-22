Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Philadelphia
Current Records: San Antonio 1-1; Philadelphia 0-2
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers at 6 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Wells Fargo Center. The Spurs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Philadelphia and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 17 of 2018.
Things were close when San Antonio and the Indiana Pacers clashed on Friday, but San Antonio ultimately edged out the opposition 137-134. The top scorer for San Antonio was shooting guard Josh Richardson (27 points). Richardson had some trouble finding his footing against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Sixers as they fell 90-88 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Philadelphia, who fell 118-116 when the teams previously met in March. One thing holding the 76ers back was the mediocre play of center Joel Embiid, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes with 6-for-21 shooting and four turnovers.
San Antonio's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Spurs can repeat their recent success or if the Sixers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
Odds
The 76ers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Philadelphia have won nine out of their last 14 games against San Antonio.
