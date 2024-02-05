Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Los Angeles 33-15, Atlanta 22-27

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, February 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.99

What to Know

The Clippers and the Hawks are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Los Angeles Clippers will head out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 5th at State Farm Arena. Both teams are coming into the contest red-hot, with the Clippers sitting on three straight victories and the Hawks on four.

On Sunday, the Clippers' game was all tied up 43-43 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against Miami by a score of 103-95. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as the Clippers did.

The Clippers can attribute much of their success to James Harden, who shot 5-for-9 from deep and dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists, and Kawhi Leonard, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. Harden didn't help the Clippers' cause all that much against the Pistons on Friday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Hawks ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 141-134 win over Golden State. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 246-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Hawks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trae Young, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 6 assists. Young hasn't dropped below 26 points for five straight games. Another player making a difference was Onyeka Okongwu, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 33-15 record this season. As for Atlanta, they pushed their record up to 22-27 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Monday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Clippers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118.1 points per game. However, it's not like the Hawks (currently ranked third in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 121.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 242.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.