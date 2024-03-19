3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Celtics and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After three quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Pistons 92-66.

The Celtics entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it six, or will the Pistons step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Detroit 12-55, Boston 53-14

What to Know

The Pistons have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on March 18th at TD Garden. The Pistons are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Pistons suffered their closest defeat since February 26th on Sunday. They lost 104-101 to Miami on a last-minute jump shot From Bam Adebayo. The Pistons have struggled against the Heat recently, as their game on Sunday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Celtics had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Sunday. Everything went their way against Washington as Boston made off with a 130-104 win. With the Celtics ahead 81-53 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Jayson Tatum and Sam Hauser were among the main playmakers for the Celtics as the former scored 30 points along with six assists and six rebounds and the latter went 10 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 1 assist. It was the first time this season that Hauser scored 25 or more points.

Detroit continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 12-55 record this season. As for Boston, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 16 of their last 18 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 53-14 record this season.

While only the Celtics took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead to Monday, the game looks promising for the Celtics, as the team is favored by a full 16 points. This contest will be their 30th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 17-11-1 against the spread).

The Pistons came up short against the Celtics in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 128-122. Can the Pistons avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 16-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.