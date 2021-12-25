Who's Playing
Boston @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Boston 16-16; Milwaukee 21-13
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to record their first win since March 24th. The Bucks will be home for the holidays to greet Boston at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Fiserv Forum. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, winning 102-95. Milwaukee can attribute much of their success to point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 24 points and seven assists along with seven boards, and small forward Khris Middleton, who had 26 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Boston beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-101 on Wednesday. Center Robert Williams III and shooting guard Jaylen Brown were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds in addition to seven assists and the latter shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 34 points and six rebounds.
The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Milwaukee ended up a good deal behind the Celtics when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 117-103. Maybe Milwaukee will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.56
Odds
The Bucks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 18 out of their last 34 games against Milwaukee.
- Dec 13, 2021 - Boston 117 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Nov 12, 2021 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Mar 26, 2021 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Mar 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Boston 119
- Dec 23, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Jul 31, 2020 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Boston 112
- Jan 16, 2020 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Boston 123
- Oct 30, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Milwaukee 105
- May 08, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 91
- May 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Boston 101
- May 03, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 116
- Apr 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Boston 97
- Dec 21, 2018 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 01, 2018 - Boston 117 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 28, 2018 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Apr 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Boston 86
- Apr 24, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Apr 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 20, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 17, 2018 - Boston 120 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Apr 15, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Apr 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Boston 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Oct 26, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Boston 100
- Apr 12, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Boston 100
- Jan 28, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Boston 124 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Feb 25, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Feb 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Boston 111
- Nov 10, 2015 - Boston 99 vs. Milwaukee 83
Injury Report for Milwaukee
- Brook Lopez: Out (Back)
Injury Report for Boston
- Al Horford: Out (Covid-19)
- Josh Richardson: Out (Covid-19)
- Dennis Schroder: Out (Undisclosed)
- Sam Hauser: Out (Covid-19)
- Grant Williams: Out (Covid-19)
- C.J. Miles: Out (Covid-19)
- Enes Kanter: Out (Covid-19)
- Justin Jackson: Out (Covid-19)
- Bruno Fernando: Out (Covid-19)
- Aaron Nesmith: Out (Covid-19)