Who's Playing

Boston @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Boston 16-16; Milwaukee 21-13

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to record their first win since March 24th. The Bucks will be home for the holidays to greet Boston at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Fiserv Forum. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, winning 102-95. Milwaukee can attribute much of their success to point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 24 points and seven assists along with seven boards, and small forward Khris Middleton, who had 26 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-101 on Wednesday. Center Robert Williams III and shooting guard Jaylen Brown were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds in addition to seven assists and the latter shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 34 points and six rebounds.

The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Milwaukee ended up a good deal behind the Celtics when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 117-103. Maybe Milwaukee will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.56

Odds

The Bucks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 18 out of their last 34 games against Milwaukee.

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Brook Lopez: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Boston