Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Milwaukee
Regular Season Records: Atlanta 4-3; Milwaukee 4-3
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Atlanta Hawks in a playoff game at Fiserv Forum at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. Milwaukee is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.
The Brooklyn Nets typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Bucks proved too difficult a challenge. Milwaukee won 115-111 over Brooklyn in overtime. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 40 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five assists. Antetokounmpo's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Atlanta proved too difficult a challenge. The Hawks came out on top against the Sixers by a score of 103-96. Atlanta's shooting guard Kevin Huerter was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 27 points along with seven boards.
The Bucks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count Atlanta out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $126.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Atlanta.
- Apr 25, 2021 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Apr 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Atlanta 115
- Dec 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Atlanta 86
- Nov 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 135 vs. Atlanta 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 31, 2019 - Atlanta 136 vs. Milwaukee 135
- Jan 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Atlanta 112
- Mar 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Feb 13, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Atlanta 97
- Jan 15, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Dec 09, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Nov 16, 2016 - Atlanta 107 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Mar 25, 2016 - Atlanta 101 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 20, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Atlanta 101