Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Milwaukee

Regular Season Records: Atlanta 4-3; Milwaukee 4-3

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Atlanta Hawks in a playoff game at Fiserv Forum at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. Milwaukee is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

The Brooklyn Nets typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Bucks proved too difficult a challenge. Milwaukee won 115-111 over Brooklyn in overtime. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 40 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five assists. Antetokounmpo's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Atlanta proved too difficult a challenge. The Hawks came out on top against the Sixers by a score of 103-96. Atlanta's shooting guard Kevin Huerter was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 27 points along with seven boards.

The Bucks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count Atlanta out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $126.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Atlanta.