Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Chicago

Current Records: Milwaukee 22-11; Chicago 14-19

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.09 points per matchup. The Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It looks like Chicago must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Monday. They took a hard 133-118 fall against the Houston Rockets. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of center Nikola Vucevic, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee's and the Boston Celtics' game on Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but Milwaukee was thoroughly outmatched 77-57 in the second half. Milwaukee got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Celtics an easy 139-118 win. Point guard Jrue Holiday put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points and seven assists along with six boards.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put Chicago at 14-19 and the Bucks at 22-11. Chicago is 7-11 after losses this year, Milwaukee 7-3.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $73.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 24 out of their last 33 games against Chicago.