Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Chicago
Current Records: Milwaukee 22-11; Chicago 14-19
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.09 points per matchup. The Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
It looks like Chicago must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Monday. They took a hard 133-118 fall against the Houston Rockets. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of center Nikola Vucevic, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee's and the Boston Celtics' game on Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but Milwaukee was thoroughly outmatched 77-57 in the second half. Milwaukee got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Celtics an easy 139-118 win. Point guard Jrue Holiday put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points and seven assists along with six boards.
The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
The losses put Chicago at 14-19 and the Bucks at 22-11. Chicago is 7-11 after losses this year, Milwaukee 7-3.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $73.00
Odds
The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 24 out of their last 33 games against Chicago.
- Nov 23, 2022 - Chicago 118 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 27, 2022 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 100
- Apr 24, 2022 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Chicago 95
- Apr 22, 2022 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Chicago 81
- Apr 20, 2022 - Chicago 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Apr 17, 2022 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Chicago 86
- Apr 05, 2022 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Chicago 106
- Mar 22, 2022 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Chicago 98
- Mar 04, 2022 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 112
- Jan 21, 2022 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Chicago 90
- May 16, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- Apr 30, 2021 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 01, 2021 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Chicago 98
- Dec 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 102
- Nov 18, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Chicago 115
- Feb 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 11, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 113
- Nov 16, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 26, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 15, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Mar 26, 2017 - Chicago 109 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Dec 31, 2016 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Chicago 69
- Dec 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 97
- Apr 03, 2016 - Chicago 102 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Mar 07, 2016 - Chicago 100 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Jan 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 05, 2016 - Chicago 117 vs. Milwaukee 106