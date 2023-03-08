Who's Playing

Portland @ Boston

Current Records: Portland 31-34; Boston 45-21

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.62 points per matchup. They will take on the Boston Celtics on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Garden. Rip City will be strutting in after a victory while Boston will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 110-104 on Monday. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with a triple-double on 31 points, 13 boards, and 12 dimes. Dame's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Boston fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 118-114. Boston was up 92-78 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Small forward Jaylen Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Rip City came out on top in a nail-biter against the Celtics when the two teams previously met in January of last year, sneaking past 109-105. Will the Trail Blazers repeat their success, or does Boston have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won eight out of their last 14 games against Portland.