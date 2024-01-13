3rd Quarter Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Nuggets look much better today on their home court. They are way out in front with a 100-80 lead over the Pelicans.

The Nuggets came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

New Orleans Pelicans @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: New Orleans 23-15, Denver 26-13

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $51.47

The New Orleans Pelicans are on the road again on Friday and play against the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 12th at Ball Arena. The Pelicans will be strutting in after a victory while the Nuggets will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Pelicans proved on Wednesday. They steamrolled past Golden State 141-105 on the road. The oddsmakers were on the Pelicans' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Jonas Valanciunas was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points along with nine rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Denver couldn't handle Utah on Wednesday and fell 124-111. The Nuggets were down 99-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Nuggets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds.

New Orleans' win was their seventh straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 23-15. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 130.6 points per game. As for Denver, their defeat ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 26-13.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as New Orleans and Denver are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pelicans haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.4 points per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 115.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Pelicans didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Nuggets in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 115-110 win. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 16 rebounds, and 18 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Pelicans still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Denver is a big 8.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.